Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,914 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

