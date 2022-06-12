Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 866 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corteva were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 123,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 147,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $4,453,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

