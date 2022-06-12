Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atkore by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

