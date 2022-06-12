Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chubb were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $201.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.