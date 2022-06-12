Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.07. Charge Enterprises shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 4,576 shares traded.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Charge Enterprises in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Charge Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRGE)
Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.
