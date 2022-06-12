CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 34,036 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 402,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,883 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

