CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 4,219 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

