CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 819 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.86. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

