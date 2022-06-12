CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 8,249 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 260.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,550 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,290 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

DKS stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

