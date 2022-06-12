CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,634 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,090,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 510,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 475,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 326,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XENE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.