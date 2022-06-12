CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,714,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.29.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.