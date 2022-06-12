CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $54.03 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

