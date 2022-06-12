CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC boosted its position in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

