CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $49,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $4.50 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,990,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,195,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

