CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dropbox by 195.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 677.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 101,074 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 20.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 37.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,021 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.07 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.