CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Twitter by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 84,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $304,660,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,655.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 511,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 492,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,231 shares of company stock worth $21,200,076 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

