CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

