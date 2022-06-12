CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $189.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.