CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.45% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSD opened at $91.10 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $95.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74.

