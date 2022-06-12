CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 22,209 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,056 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM opened at $97.44 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.74 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

