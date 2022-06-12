CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period.

IHAK opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

