CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,806,000 after acquiring an additional 547,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,998,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 87,249 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 463,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 722,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

