CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 849,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2,110.1% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 576,951 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 438,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

