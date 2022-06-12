CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of QRVO opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

