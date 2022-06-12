CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

