CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

