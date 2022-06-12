CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.