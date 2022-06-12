CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 113,351 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after buying an additional 126,463 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 118,894 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAXR opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.