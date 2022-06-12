CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINS opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

