CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in National Grid by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

