CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

