CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,310 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

