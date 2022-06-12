CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,065,000 after purchasing an additional 837,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after acquiring an additional 649,855 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,425,000 after purchasing an additional 335,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

