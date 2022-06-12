CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

