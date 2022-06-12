CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,591.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 416,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 233,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 105,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90.

