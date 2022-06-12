CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,707 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.