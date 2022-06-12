CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

