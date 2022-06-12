CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Methanex by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Methanex by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 61,271 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

