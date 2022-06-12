CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 994,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,862,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $345.89 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.41 and a 200-day moving average of $508.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

