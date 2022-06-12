CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,899,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

