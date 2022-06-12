CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 236,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 1.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 1,998,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $634,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $512,000.

PSCE opened at $11.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

