CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,222 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.54.

NYSE STT opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

