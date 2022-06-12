CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,723 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.72. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 62.97%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

