CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 5,319 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 114,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,750,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $50.97 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

