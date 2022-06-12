CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 663 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS opened at $170.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.51. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.