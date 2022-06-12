CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

