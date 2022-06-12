CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,789,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,234,000 after acquiring an additional 810,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after buying an additional 424,999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

