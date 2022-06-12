CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,933 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

