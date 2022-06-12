CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 35,981 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,981 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 573,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,704,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on TRQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

