CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 38,684 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,684 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $9,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

